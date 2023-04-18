Kwame Wood woos global music audience

Ghana’s Kwame Wood, with stage name RassKwame, has made his way into the hearts of music lovers all over the world, flying high the flag of the land of his birth.

His African style of Roots Reggae rooted in African indigenous philosophy make his art unique.

In an act of faith, he brought his unique brand of storytelling to America over 20 years ago.

He is a man of Jah, a man of Africa, a loving father, and, above all, a lover of life.

His African style of Roots Reggae is his doorway to a world in which Jah sees our suffering, but Ananse, the spider-trickster-storyteller-god, tells the story of who we are, how we got here, and how we can reconnect to Jah.

In his debut CD, Ancestors (1996; Mystic Illusion Music), Kwame Wood pays homage not only to the relevance of history and the way it affects the present, but asserts that life is an activity, not a receptivity; a doing of things spontaneous to the social instinct of humans.

Through his lustrous, sultry, and charming voice, the title track criss-crosses from ragtime to avant-garde in an arrangement superbly orchestrated and mastered beautifully.

With a sure command of roulades, an almost perfect trill, and dicey intonations replete with sustaining percussions, Kwame has lifted African-style reggae to a higher height.

In Ananse Stories (2010; Tiyggi Studios), his second compilation, he continues his pilgrim’s progress in his adopted home, America, with jubilation as well as skepticism.

In the end, though, it all comes down to Jah, “who will forgive us, who will save us, who will redeem us,” confused and messed up mortals though we may be.

The rhythms of his music, his drumming, are pure Africa. His sentiment, longing, and redemption in the love of his family are evident of the resources he has drawn with him across the water and found in astonishing ways in this new land.

RassKwame believes in miracles; his music will engender that belief in self.

Kwame came of age immersed in the music of his native Ghana. He began singing at age nine and, by the time he reached 13, was singing original music in his own band.

During a local student music contest (which he won), Kwame picked up the drumsticks when the band’s drummer didn’t show, and began his journey as a powerful drummer as well as an inspiring and engaging singer.

He has played with internationally known musicians including Osibisa’s Mark Tontoh, Liberian songstress Miatta Fahnbulleh, Highlife fusion pioneer George Darko, and Jazz artist Stanley Turrentine.

On tour with C.K. Mann, the Highlife King of Ghana, he came to North America in 1990.

Kwame eventually settled in New York, playing with World Beat group Nkossi at CBGBs and other venues known for showcasing non-mainstream artists.

As bandleader of Culture Shock, in Washington D.C., he helped make Bukom Cafe a local hot spot. In 1997 Kwame relocated to Minneapolis, Minnesota and formed the Ananse Band.

He has opened for Lucky Dube, Burning Spear, The Wailers, Culture, and many more at venues such as First Avenue.

As a solo artist, he released the album “True Experience” in 2018, featuring the single, “Look Around U”.

The pandemic-inspired “Born to Die” came out in 2021. Since then, he’s been busy, releasing more original singles and covers of “Apartheid is Nazism” (2021) and “Wild Goose Chase” (2023).

DISCOGRAPHY

All music and lyrics by Anthony Wood (Rass Kwame; Mystic Illusion Music) unless otherwise indicated.

Albums

“True Experience”. 2018.

“Ananse Stories”. 2010.

“Ancestors”. 1996; Mystic Illusion Music; Washington, D.C.

Singles

“Wild Goose Chase”. 2023; cover. By David Hinds. Arr. Georges Kouakou

“Akosua Yaa Pompo”. 2022. By Kojo Offei and Rass Kwame

“Chante, Chante”. 2022.

“Apartheid is Nazism”. 2021; cover. By Alpha Blondy. Arr. Georges Kouakou

“Born to Die”. 2021.

“Soya Bam Bam”. 2020.

“Look Around U”. 2017.

“Sweetest Tabu”. 2016 cover. By Sade.

“Holy Jah.” 2016.

Download all music at: http://www.cdbaby.com/artist/Rasskwame

And United Masters

Listen at: http://www.reverbnation.com/rasskwametheananseband