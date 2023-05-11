Kwame Yesu Debuts ColorsxStudios with Electrifying Performance

Ghanaian Rapper and Rebo Tribe’s forerunner Kwame Yesu (Astro Nyame) has made his debut feature on ColorsxStudios a German music performance platform that aims at introducing and showcasing emerging artist talent in the form of videos with minimalist aesthetics.

His most recent single “Adwuma” which released 21st of April on streaming platforms got featured on the ColorsxStudios music section. ColorxStudios https://colorsxstudios.com/music

Kwame is one of fast rising music acts from Ghana a a talent the masses need to be on the lookout for. Kwame Yesu’s debut feature on ColorsxStudios marks a significant milestone in his career as he cements his status as a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry. His captivating performance and the success of his latest single, “Adwuma,” solidify his position as an artist to watch. As he continues to push boundaries and showcase his unique talent, Kwame Yesu is poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry both at home and abroad.

