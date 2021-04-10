ReBo Tribe’s very own, Kwame Yesu teams up with Black Sherif & Kimilist for yet another crazy Hip-Hop/Drill song titled ‘ANADWO’. ‘ANADWO’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally

‘ANADWO’ is an inspirational bop that starts off right with witty but clever bars from Kwame Yesu motivating the youth to go hard on their grind till the dream works. Black Sheriff delivers a catchy hook with melodic raps that gets listeners in the groove; with another hard rap verse from Mimlife’s rap sensation, Kimilist.

‘ANADWO’ follows Kwame Yesu’s previous effort, ‘BAM’, a viral single that got the masses jamming on the dance floor. He labels his new song as the game changer in the GH Hip-Hop scene. He explains: ‘’I am super hyped for this new bop and I know the world will love it’’.

‘ANADWO’ comes with great beat production by Ghanaian born Germany based producer, Ghanaian Stallion, mixed and mastered by Webbie. We may seemingly be embracing the year’s hottest record with this one. Expect more bangers to come as Kwame Yesu along with his brethren keep serving the fans, what they want and what they rarely expect.