Ghana’s representative to the AU’s agency responsible for promoting Anti-corruption was sworn in today at the headquarters of AU ABC in Arusha.

Hon Kwami Edem Senanu is now an official member of the AU ABC.

Prior to his nomination and endorsement by AU Member States, Hon Senanu was the co-Chair of Citizens Movement Against Anti-Corruption (CmAC) in Ghana, and a very visible face – helping fight corruption – on Ghanaian media with the ability to speak truth to power.

Even a day prior to his inauguration in Arusha, Ghanaian press were busy interviewing him about the most topical issue in Ghana – the illegal mining that has held whole country to ransom.