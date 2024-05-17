Kwami Fortune Joins The Oraimo Family

Award-winning digital creator and marketer, Kwami Fortune, has officially partnered with oraimo Ghana as an influencer. Known for his sincere approach to sharing experiences and passion for technology, Kwami Fortune is set to provide unique content and updates in the upcoming months, offering a deeper look at oraimo’s newest goods and demonstrating how they seamlessly integrate into daily living.

Kwami’s followers can anticipate a wealth of interesting and educational material that showcases the finest of oraimo, ranging from unboxing videos and product reviews to behind-the-scenes glimpses. His partnership with oraimo is a testament to the brand’s commitment to engaging with audiences through authentic and informative content.

This collaboration comes at an exciting time for oraimo, a leading mobile accessories brand known for its innovative products and commitment to excellence. With a focus on delivering smart accessories that enhance everyday experiences, oraimo has garnered recognition for its quality and innovation, winning three world-top design awards for its innovative products in 2023.

As oraimo continues to expand its presence and influence in the African market, the partnership with Kwami Fortune underscores the brand’s dedication to connecting with consumers and delivering cutting-edge products that improve lives.