Kwamz Drops Electrifying New Azonto/Dance Single ‘Shake It’

Ghanaian-British artist Kwamz has just released his highly anticipated new single, ‘Shake It,’ a riveting Azonto inspired track that’s set to ignite dance floors worldwide. Known for his infectious melodies and energetic dance steps, Kwamz continues to push the boundaries of African music with this latest release.

‘Shake It,’ is a high-energy track that fuses traditional Azonto beats with modern dance elements, showcasing Kwamz’s unique style and versatility. “I’m excited to share ‘Shake It’ with all my fans who have been with me from the start,” said Kwamz. “This track is a celebration of life, culture, and the joy of dance. I hope it brings as much happiness to listeners as it did to me while creating it.”

Kwamz has been making waves in the music scene with his distinctive sound and dynamic stage presence since his days as one-half of the group Kwamz and Flava. With ‘Shake It,’ he continues to solidify his position as a leading figure in the Azonto & Afrobeats genre.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms here! https://tr.ee/-DN-o_BW5M