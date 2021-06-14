London-based Ghanaian artist, Kwamz amps up the fun on his latest release, delivering a playful bounce song fans can loosen up to this summer and beyond. ‘Nice and Clean’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide

‘Nice and Clean’ arrives with a dance-fueled music video which finds Kwamz and his hooded crew of two bust moves, all nice and clean on the streets of London in a backdrop of neon lights. The video’s night scenery has lots of frolics on offer, creating an ambience that’s cheerful and engaging. It’s a one-way road that only ends in total satisfaction for viewers, aside the knowledge of a move or two from the arresting crew of course.

It‘s been a tense time all over the world and Kwamz has the perfect avenue to bring distanced lovers back together, while proving his consistency and excellent creative ethos when in the studio. He wants everyone back on their toes for his new fun piece as summer’s glee looms.