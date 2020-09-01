Residents of Kwapra in the Suame Municipality of Ashanti have expressed worry at the alarming rate of robbery in the area. According to them, they were either harassed or robbed on their way home by armed persons.

Robbers also break into houses at night and in the afternoons when they were away for work.

They have therefore called for the implementation of effective security measures, including the formation of a strong neighbourhood watch committee, to protect the lives and property of residents in the area.

The residents made these known at the social auditing 2020 meeting organized by the Suame Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for the residents.

It was meant for the people to brainstorm and identify the developmental challenges in their communities, prioritize their needs and draw project proposals for implementation.

The residents also pleaded with the government to double up efforts in fixing inner roads, bridges and culverts connecting to some ring roads for easy movement of goods and services.

Mrs. Constance Amankwa, Suame Municipal Director of NCCE, advised the people to show patriotism and participate fully in the development process of the area.

She said transparency and accountable were crucial in project development and implementation to promote community ownership and acceptability.

The meeting was used to elect and inaugurate a five-member implementation committee who will supervise the formation and the activities of neighbourhood watch committee, which they have decided to undertake as a project in the community.