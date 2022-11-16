Kwaprow Community appeals for English/Arabic School

Sarki Abdul Karim Dawda, newly installed Chief of Kwaprow Zongo Community, has appealed to the Government, and the Ghana Muslim Mission to construct an ultra-modern Arabic and English school to give children in the area both secular and Islamic education.

He said the school, when constructed, would help the children blend both education to prepare them adequately to become responsible adults in future.

“I believe the school will not only benefit Muslims but also Christians to strengthen the ties between the two religions,” Sarki Dawda said.

Sarki Dawda made the appeal on his maiden speech after his colourful installation ceremony at Kwaprow, a suburb of Cape Coast at the weekend.

The installment, which portrayed beautiful and elegant culture of the Islamic community, attracted prominent chiefs and other respected personalities in the region.

A piece of white calico was bound around the chief’s head to signify his installation and Muslim prayers were offered to seal the exercise.

He expressed worry about the unavailability of “makaranta” which had left members of Islamic faith in the community performing their daily prayers in all kinds of improvised structures.

The school, he noted would serve as a study room for Muslim students and help instill the morals and knowledge of the Quaran in them to live upright lives.

Sarki Dawda vowed after his installation, to collaborate with all stakeholders in the area to ensure Kwaprow community was transformed to improve the standard of living of the citizenry .

He appealed to the government to extend one District One Factory policy to the area adding that the community lagged in terms of development and infrastructure.

Sarki Dawda called for collaboration between Zongo Chiefs and stakeholders to help address the challenges of youth unemployment facing Zongo communities.

He advised the youth in the various Zongo communities to take their education seriously and be wary of politicians engaging and recruiting them for negative activities during and after general elections.

The Chief urged the youth to be law abiding and desist from any unpleasant acts and play their part in developing the country.

For his part, Nana Kwesi Mensah, Chief of Kwaprow, congratulated the new Zongo Chief and pledged for collective dialogue together to fast-track the development of the area.