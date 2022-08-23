Kwasi Afrifa urges youth to explore digital entrepreneurship

Mr. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa has challenged the youth of Ghana to explore all the available opportunities in the global technological advancement to earn extra income as digital entrepreneurs.

“Do not restrict yourselves to only socialization on social media, be the service provider to the little things families and friends usually ask for on social media, make lot of income with your whatsapp status and other social media handles in the arena of business”

Under no circumstance should your lack or limited knowledge in the technological world deny you in the quest to become a renowned digital entrepreneur, again, your geographical location should not impede your desire to venture the digital entrepreneurship space, he added.

Kwasi Afrifa was addressing hundreds of students at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Asankrangua during a Business and Life after School Seminar organized by the leadership of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy, Tescon.

The Shipping and Logistics Manager who doubles as a Patron of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Western Region explained, that one doesn’t have to own a company to become an entrepreneur as being misinterpreted by some people, Our focus shouldn’t be on the bigger things from the starting, but be ever ready to take the first step no matter how small the startup maybe, he mentioned.

According to him, the success of every entrepreneur depends on organization, management, responsibility and risk, these guiding principles when strictly adhered to in the sector of Entrepreneurship remains the surest way to sucess and sustainable business.

“Increasingly, the world economies are gradually shifting from over dependence on the industrial sector to the knowledge of application and Ghana is no exception” Entrepreneurship has become the new revolution and that nurses and midwives you ought to also take advantage of it with emphasis on digital entrepreneurship, he noted. He stressed further that the youth get Empowered through social media in the area of job creation, developing of Apps to help solve emerging social, health, economic challenges.

Kwasi Afrifa expressed satisfaction with the attendance and urged the organizers to organize such seminars periodically.

In attendance at the Seminar too were Obed Asamoah, Wassa Amenfi West Constituency Chairman, Donovan Mattew Abiyaw, Amenfi West Constituency Secretary, Madam Dorothy Ewusie, Amenfi West Constituency Women Organizer, John Osway, Amenfi West NADMO Coordinator amongst others.

Source: Dominic Kojo Blay