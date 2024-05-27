Kwasi Afrifa’s Pledge to Women’s Empowerment in Wassa Amenfi West

In a resounding affirmation of his dedication to women’s advancement, Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Wassa Amenfi West constituency, has reaffirmed his commitment to fostering the development and empowerment of women across the region.

During the inauguration ceremony of the Royal Afrifa Ladies in Breman on Sunday, May 26, 2024, Afrifa emphasized the indispensable role of women in societal progress and pledged to utilize every opportunity to bolster their autonomy and ability to manage households effectively.

To underscore his commitment, Afrifa generously donated GH¢10,000 as seed money to support the women’s group, signaling his readiness to transition the fun club into a credit union. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to women engaged in entrepreneurship and apprenticeship, thereby empowering them economically and contributing to household and community welfare.

Madam Yaa Josephine, Western Regional Women Organizer, commended the initiative, highlighting the manifold benefits of credit unions for women, including access to affordable credit, savings accounts, and financial education. She stressed the importance of effective management of the credit union cooperative to ensure its success and sustainability.

The Executive Members of the Royal Afrifa Ladies were officially sworn in during the ceremony, with Afrifa tasking them to work diligently to secure victory for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Nana Ayensu, Ag Chief of Breman, constituency officials, and community leaders. Additionally, Afrifa embarked on a community engagement tour to Prestea Nkwanta, Mumuni, and Ayensukrom to address local challenges, demonstrating his proactive approach to grassroots issues.

In a further demonstration of his commitment to community development, Afrifa announced plans to donate 50 bags of cement to Ayensukrom for the construction of their clinic, showcasing his dedication to improving the lives of residents in the constituency.