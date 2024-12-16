Kwasi Amoako Atta Calls for Unity and Reflection After NPP Defeat in 2024 Elections

Kwasi Amoako Atta, Member of Parliament for Atiwa West in Ghana’s Eastern Region, has spoken out following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) significant defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Acknowledging the setback, Amoako Atta expressed his belief that the loss should not mark the end for the NPP but instead serve as a moment of reflection and renewal for the party.

“This loss, as painful as it may be, is not the end of the road for us. It’s a wake-up call,” he said in a recent conversation with reporters. “We need to regroup, work harder, and rebuild stronger if we are to regain the trust of Ghanaians in the next election.”

The defeat has left many within the NPP disheartened, with frustrations running high among party members. However, Amoako Atta urged unity rather than division, emphasizing that internal discord would only hinder the party’s ability to recover.

“We must not allow this loss to divide us. Instead, let it push us to collaborate, strategize, and correct our course,” he continued. “The NPP has the capacity to bounce back, but that requires effort, humility, and a clear vision.”

Amoako Atta also addressed the growing criticism from within the party, with some members pointing to corruption, arrogance, and abuse of power during the NPP’s time in office as key reasons for the electoral defeat. These criticisms have sparked debate across the party’s ranks, with differing opinions on the root causes of the loss.

Despite the criticisms, the Atiwa West MP rejected the notion that corruption and arrogance were solely to blame for the defeat. “I do not subscribe to the narrative that our loss was solely due to corruption or arrogance,” he said. “Those who are making such claims have the right to their opinions, but I believe our defeat was more complex than these simplistic explanations. It’s time to reflect holistically rather than assign blame.”

As the NPP looks toward the future, Amoako Atta remains optimistic that the party can emerge stronger, provided it learns from its mistakes, unites its members, and adopts a more strategic approach going forward.