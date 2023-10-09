Kwasi Appiah and assistants in Saudi Arabia for unveiling as Sudan coaches

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah will take charge of the Sudan national team as the head coach and operate from Saudi Arabia due to political instability in Sudan.

Appiah, aka Mayele and known for his coaching experience, having led the Black Stars to two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, is set to transform the Sudanese national team.

He will be assisted by former Techiman Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, and ex-Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, who will serve as the team’s goalkeeper trainer.

Appiah’s immediate tasks will be to prepare the Sudanese team for their upcoming international fixtures against Togo and DR Congo in the World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his new responsibilities with Sudan, Appiah will continue to oversee activities at Asante Kotoko, where he currently holds the position of technical director.

Coach Appiah has also been voted on the Ghana Football Association’s Executive Committee after the Elective Congress last week.