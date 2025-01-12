Kwasi Kwarteng Challenges NDC to Prove Ability to Manage Free SHS Program

Kwasi Kwarteng, the former spokesperson for the Ministry of Education under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, has urged the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to demonstrate their capability in effectively managing the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

In an interview with Oyerepa TV on January 9, 2025, Kwarteng took aim at the NDC for their previous criticisms of the Free SHS programme, particularly regarding the quality of food provided to students. He called on the NDC to back their past criticisms with tangible improvements in food standards, even going as far as suggesting high-end dining options for students.

“They criticised the food we provided for Free SHS students, saying it wasn’t good enough,” Kwarteng remarked. “Now that they’re in power, let’s see them feed the students in grand style. Perhaps they can take them to places like Kempinski and Lancaster three times a day so everyone can see how capable they are of managing the education sector.”

He also jokingly suggested that the NDC could treat students to luxurious meals at five-star establishments on Saturdays, further highlighting what he described as the “organic politics” often at play, where political rivalries fuel criticism and promises.

Kwarteng’s comments came in the wake of the NDC taking over the Free SHS programme, which they had criticized while in opposition for allegedly providing substandard and expired food to students. Now in power, the party is under pressure to prove they can improve upon the programme they once heavily scrutinized.

Kwarteng emphasized that it is time for the NDC to move beyond words and show their competence in enhancing the programme and delivering quality services to Ghanaian students.

Listen to Kwasi Kwarteng’s interview below: