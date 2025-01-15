Kwasi Nyantakyi Calls for Psychologist to Support Black Stars Amidst Mental Challenges

Kwasi Nyantakyi, the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has urged the current leadership of the GFA to hire a psychologist for the Black Stars team, highlighting the psychological struggles affecting the squad.

Nyantakyi suggested that the team’s recent challenges are more related to mental health than any spiritual issues, emphasizing the need for a professional to address these concerns.

He pointed to a moment during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, when Ghana scored an equalizer against Niger. Nyantakyi noted that head coach Otto Addo’s emotional reaction, as he rushed onto the pitch after the goal, was a clear sign of the psychological strain felt by the coach. “You could see that he was burdened, and the goal gave him some relief,” Nyantakyi observed, suggesting that both players and coaching staff require psychological support to cope with the pressures of international football.

In his comments to Asempa FM, Nyantakyi clarified that the issues faced by the team were not supernatural, but rather rooted in mental fatigue and stress. He also stressed that a psychologist should not only work with the players but should extend their focus to the coaching team and the management, who are equally affected by the high-stakes nature of the sport.

When asked about Otto Addo’s future as coach, Nyantakyi indicated that he would not have sacked the coach, had he still been at the helm of the GFA. He explained that he viewed Addo’s appointment as part of a broader effort to build the capacity of local Ghanaian coaches. Instead of firing Addo, Nyantakyi suggested providing him with a technical advisor who could help him grow and develop as a coach. This approach, he believes, would be more beneficial for both Addo’s career and the long-term success of the Black Stars.

Nyantakyi’s comments reflect a growing recognition of the importance of mental well-being in sports, particularly as teams face high expectations on the international stage.