Kwasi Nyantakyi Reflects on the Aftermath of Anas’ Number 12 Documentary

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, has opened up about the personal and professional toll the release of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ investigative documentary Number 12 had on him.

The exposé, which brought to light widespread corruption within Ghanaian football, led to a dramatic fall from grace for Nyantakyi, who found himself ostracized by those he once considered close allies.

In a candid reflection, Nyantakyi recounted how people who had been close to him distanced themselves and severed ties following the scandal. “I became a public enemy, and people didn’t want to associate with me. I’ve come to understand that people come to you based on their interests. If they can’t benefit from you, they will not associate with you,” he remarked.

Nyantakyi’s response to the experience underscores a deep sense of disillusionment. “Nothing shocks me anymore because I have seen the worst,” he said, suggesting that the fallout from the Number 12 documentary was a life-changing event that redefined his perception of human nature and relationships.

He also pointed to a recent remark by former President John Dramani Mahama, who highlighted how individuals who were supportive during Mahama’s time in power turned their backs on him when he was in opposition. Nyantakyi found Mahama’s words to be an apt illustration of the transient nature of political and social loyalty. “People need to know that no one is truly for them,” Nyantakyi concluded, reflecting on the fleeting alliances and shifting allegiances he experienced.

The release of Number 12 not only ended Nyantakyi’s tenure as GFA President but also sparked wider discussions about corruption in Ghanaian football, altering the course of the sport in the country.