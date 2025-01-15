Kwasi Nyantakyi Would Not Have Sacked Otto Addo, Advocates for Technical Support

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, has stated that he would not have dismissed Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars despite the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Instead, Nyantakyi emphasized that he would have provided Addo with the necessary support to develop his skills and build his capacity as a Ghanaian coach.

Speaking on Asempa FM in Accra, Nyantakyi explained that while he acknowledged the challenges faced under Addo’s leadership, he believed in the importance of empowering local coaches. “No, if I don’t get somebody to help him technically, I would have sacked him. But if I get someone to help him technically and build the capacity of a Ghanaian, I will let him stay on and learn,” Nyantakyi said.

The Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON marks a significant disappointment for Ghana, as it will be the first time the national team misses the tournament in years. The team has also faced difficulties in recent AFCON editions, struggling to progress past the group stages. Despite these setbacks, Nyantakyi’s comments reflect his belief in the long-term potential of Addo and the value of nurturing homegrown talent for the future of Ghanaian football.