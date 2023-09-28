Kwasi Obeng-Fosu energizes patriots at the EC office

The Aspiring Member of Parliament for the Adentan constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Baba Tauffic the Adentan Homeboy has made a cash donation of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 20,000.00) to the NPP leadership to support the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in Adentan.

The donation is part of the several support he has offered the Constituency during this exercise as motivation to all who are taking part in the limited voter registration exercise in the constituency.

He supported the limited registration exercise with 20,000gh Cedis, breakfast for over 50 people daily, 20 packs of water to the EC officers and 50 packs to the Party, and a vehicle to convey people to and fro the center.

Apart from these donations, he is personally mobilizing people to the center, staying throughout the night to witness and support activities since he believes this is one of the most important steps towards annexing the seat from the failed MP.

He made the donation at the office of the EC to the NPP party executives on Wednesday, 20 September 2023. The amount and packs of water were received by the 2nd Vice Chairman Mr. Oswald Kissiedu in the presence of other executives.

He promised to keep supporting the exercise and also encouraged all Patriots to put their shoulders on the wheel as we all push towards victory in 2024.

He rounded the gesture up with an all-inclusive WAAKYE PARTY for breakfast where he dined with all present as it’s been known of him.

Baba Tauffic said his interest is in seeing the NPP emerge victorious in the coming elections.

He believes that the party can do so when they unite with one purpose, focusing on winning votes massively for both Presidential and Parliamentary elections respectively.

According to him,” the party must present their best candidates for the job to win more seats and make the “breaking the eight slogans” a reality.”

He stressed that,” irrespective of whoever is representing the party in the various constituencies across the country, there is a responsibility on all to lend support to the candidates as they go to battle in December 2024.”

Receiving the donation, the 2nd Vice Chairman said,” the Constituency is appreciative of all the good works he has done and continues to do for the party.”

Mr Oswald Kissiedu however assured Baba Tauffic that,” the money will be used judiciously with respect to resourcing their agents monitoring the exercise.”

The EC began the voter registration exercise on September 12 at its district offices across the country to enable individuals who have attained the age of 18 to acquire voter identity cards for the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary polls.