Kwasi Obeng-Fosu sponsors Adentan Homowo Soccer Fiesta

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known in the Adentan political landscape as Homeboy Baba Tauffic, the headline sponsor for this year’s Adentan Homowo Soccer Fiesta. The event, which took place at the Wembley Sports Stadium in Adjiriganor and drew soccer fans from far and near, to grace the occasion.

The event which was aimed at promoting unity and development in Adentan as well as unearthing talents was heavily attended by the Chiefs and people of Adjiriganor, Ashale Botwe and its environs, soccer fans in Adentan and beyond, politicians as well as party faithfuls from the major political parties in the constituency etc.

As it is usual of him, Baba Tauffic once again proved his resourcefulness and battle readiness to lead the NPP in the 2024 polls when given the endorsement by delegates and led the kick-off to signify the commencement of the tournament. Earlier, Ashaley Botwe had battled it out with Adjiriganor in both the juvenile and senior teams in their home matches.

Ashaley Botwe managed to win both matches at home but couldn’t defend their victory as they went to Adjirganor to concede more goals in their return matches.

Both teams won on their home soils to signify the need to stay united to foster growth and development in our electoral areas.

This is not the first time the dynamic and experienced Adentan politician, Homeboy Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, has sponsored any activity of the Homowo Festival in the constituency.

Last year, he made cash donations to the leaders of all the traditional areas in the constituency towards the celebration of the 2022 Homowo Festival.

Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, who is well vexed in the Adentan political terrain and has developed good relationship with the people over time, has been fully participating in all socio-political events in the constituency over the years including Homowo Festival, marriage ceremonies, naming ceremonies, funerals, political campaigns etc.

Similar and well organised tournaments by Kwasi Obeng-Fosu in the Adentan Constituency had earlier taken place in parts of the constituency which had energized soccer fans and the teeming youth in the electoral areas and sought to foster unity in order to get poised to win back the parliamentary seat for the NDC.

Indeed, many people in the constituency from both political divide who have experienced Kwasi Obeng-Fosu’s charisma and good interpersonal relationship with the people see his electoral victory in 2024 as a communal labor and not an election to be fought on party lines as they have a good story to tell about him.

They say he is a homegrown politician with international standard hence they are ever ready to promote one of their own to parliament because they believe he alone can give them better representation.