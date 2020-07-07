Bayern Munich II striker Kwesi Okyere Wriedt has won the league title with his team together with multiple individual awards in the German 3. Liga.

Wriedt has been impressive for the German club in 2019/2020 campaign helping them to clinch the league.

He scored 24 goals and made 6 assists in 34 games in the German 3. Liga with the Bayern Munich II side.

The 24 goals was enough finished as the top goal scorer of the division, winning the golden boot award in the process.

In addition to those successes, the Ghana striker has also been adjudged as the Player of the Season in the division for his exploits.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old is kissing German football goodbye after signing for Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II.

