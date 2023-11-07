Kweku Bolton Receives Nomination For International Award

A five-time award-winning journalist, Kweku Bolton of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has been nominated for an International Award in Germany.

The application was open to all journalists across the world to submit their nomination for the Berlin science journalism research grant.

From the large number of applications received by the Falling Walls Foundation in Germany, the judges selected a Ghanaian journalist Kweku Bolton because his Journalistic reports were wealthy. Bolton’s in-depth documentary/reports expose road menace and misery of road accidents, the danger of tobacco smoking, and high Malaria cases.

Bolton together with thirteen journalists has been invited to join Berlin Science Week 2023 Journalism Research Grant.

The journalists will receive a grant price for their hard work. About 200 professional Scientists, Researchers, Engineers, and Technologists are expected to join the program in Berlin, Germany by 10 November 2023. The selected people will participate in Climate Change, Space, Earth, Health and Wellbeing, and Technology Innovation among others.

Kweku Bolton has so far won about five Awards in his credit. In October 2023 GJA Awarded him as Best Art/ Entertainment Reporter of the Year. In 2022, He won the MTN Maiden Bright Media Award with an outstanding report. Bolton used to be known in the media as an investigative journalist.