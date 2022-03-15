Kweku Darlington confesses undying love for Ahoufe Patri

Rising Ghanaian musician Kweku Darlington says he is in love with Ghanaian actress, Ahoufe Patri, and already involved in a sensual relationship with her.

There have been rumours about a possible relationship between Darlington and Ahoufe Patri especially after they both featured in “Baabi Awu” music video which has been making waves across the country.

The “Sika Aba Fie” hitmaker in an Instagram Post confirmed that he has been together with the actress a couple of times and is madly in love.

“We were together last night and we actually talked about things y’all don’t like. Where we catch de3 , I am not going back. I fall deep in the pit,” Kweku Darlington responded to a fan who was curious about the relationship.

In other related developments to this issue, popular Ghanaian relationship counsellor and controversial pastor George Cyril Lutterodt has slammed both Kweku Darlington and Ahoufe Patri claiming that their relationship would not be useful.

Speaking on ABN Radio One, George Cyril Lutterodt said he would be disappointed if Kweku Darlington decides to marry Ahoufe Patri in the near future.

Source: Simon Asare