Kweku Darlington denies song theft allegations

Rising Afrobeat sensation Kweku Darlington says he holds the copyright title to his recent single “Sika Kankan” and will pursue any legal actions against any artiste who claims ownership of the song.

This comes after an upcoming artiste known as “Ikon” made allegations of song theft against the “Sika Aba Fie” hit-maker which has aroused a huge backlash in the showbiz circles.

But according to Kweku Darlington in a letter written by his lawyer Onesimos Barimah Osei, the song was recorded by his client in March 2021 having been posted on some social media platforms.

“The attention of our client has been drawn to a commentary and blog posts, where a musician by “Ikon” alleges song theft of his song by Darlington. This allegation by “Ikon” is not only false and malicious but deliberately put together to create disaffection for our client in the eyes of the right-thinking,” the letter said.

The letter further said that the actions of Ikon were highly reckless and negligent, and defamatory having caused Kweku Darlington emotional distress and embarrassment.

“Consequently we demand that with immediate effect, Ikon and his management team cease and desist from making any and all false and defamatory statements against our client. You are hereby instructed, upon immediate receipt of the letter, to remove from your social media platforms the song in dispute, and any videos of you performing the disputed song,” the latter said.

The letter further stated that failure or refusal by Ikons to accede to the request of Kweku Darlington shall see the commencement of legal actions.