Kweku Darlington drops another banger dubbed: “Sika Kankan”

Ghanaian singer and rapper Kweku Darlington has dropped another banger titled “Sika Kankan”.

The rising sensation who thrilled Ghanaians with ‘Sika Aba Fie’ has released another groundbreaking single ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The hiplife/drill song was inspired by Ghanaian Highlife legend Aseibu Amenfi’s classic tune Sika Kankan.

The new song was produced by Jay Scratch.

Listen to the audio below:

Source: Simon Asare