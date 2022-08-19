Kweku Darlington is one of Ghana’s best songwriters – Teacher Kwadwo

Social media sensation Teacher Kwadwo has reacted to the latest song by music prodigy Kweku Darlington titled “Go Slow”.

Teacher Kwadwo, in his latest post on social media, lauded the “Sika Aba Fie” hitmaker for his unique songwriting abilities.

He posted: “Kweku Darlington is one of the best songwriters in Ghana! Whaaaaaaat!”

Kweku Darlington’s recently released “Go Slow” has been received with much commendation from music fans as it continues to make waves with impressive streaming numbers.

The song, which unravels the journey of Kweku Darlington’s music career thus far, comes along with some soothing lyrical flow.

Kweku Darlington’s “Onipa” single, which featured multiple-award-winning songwriter Fameye and Hiplife Legend Okyeame Kwame, has been one of the best records of the year thus far.