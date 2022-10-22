Kweku Flick drops visuals for Black Stars anthem for 2022 World Cup

Ghanaian musician Kweku Flick has dropped visuals of his song for Ghana’s Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The song, which was released last week, has made waves on social media with numerous dance competitions popping up.

The newly released video features some exciting scenes of the dazzling skills of some Black Stars players, including the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Iddrisu, and Jordan Ayew.

Kweku Flick in the song churns out some mind-blowing lyrics targeted at inspiring the Black Stars players to do their best for the country.

The Black Stars face a stern task in Group H as they have been paired with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana would be looking to surpass the quarter-final berth set at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.