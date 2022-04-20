Kweku Flick to rekindle Highlife vibes on his maiden EP

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste Andy Osei Sarfo known by his stage name Kweku Flick, is set to release his maiden Extended Play (EP) after his exploits in Ghana’s music industry.

The sensational vocalist, after his first hit single “Money” has made significant strides in his early career, with many entertainment pundits touting him as one of the future stars of Ghana’s music.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Entertainment ahead of the EP release next month, Kweku Flick said the project was a testament that Highlife still lives on but had taken a different form.

Kweku Flick said he was the new face of Highlife music, and his kind of music was fused with the feel of “Asakaa,” a Ghanaian drill that uses street slang.

When asked about the content of his upcoming EP, Kweku Flick said his upcoming project was a sealer to the fact that he was the “King of Melodies”.

“The upcoming EP is a fusion of Highlife, Afro-fusion and Afrobeats. I seek to empower and motivate the youth with my melodies.

“It is my first pack of songs and fans should be assured of getting some good rhythms,” he said.

Kweku Flick’s recently released “Ewiase” single, which is part of the upcoming EP, has been making waves in the country.