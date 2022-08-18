Kweku Flick to storm National Theatre on Friday

The highly anticipated Kweku Flick Experience concert will take center stage at the National Theatre on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The concert, which would climax the release of Kweku Flick’s King of Melodies EP, features a star-studded artiste line-up that includes Kuami Eugene, Jupitar, Kweku Smoke, Article Wan, Strongman, Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kwame Yogot, and Kweku Darlington.

Other artistes to make an appearance at Kweku Flick’s first major concert in Accra include Keche, Bosom P Yung, Malcom Nuna, and Lasmid.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the concert, Kweku Flick who is signed under the BKC Music Label, urged fans to come out for the free show on Friday as he promised to make their nights very memorable.

“The countdown to the ‘Experience’ concert is nearly over, and I am gearing up toward a memorable performance on Friday.

“It is my first major concert in Accra and a lot of artistes will be passing through to demonstrate their support and I am grateful for their kind gesture,” he said.

Since its release, the “King of Melodies” EP has over three million streams across various streaming platforms and was among the top five most streamed albums on Audiomack last week.