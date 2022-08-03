Kweku Flick’s “King of Melodies” among top five most streamed albums on Audiomack

BKC Music’s superstar & Ghana’s Hiplife/ HipHop artiste Kweku Flick recently released an Extended Play (EP) has made it to the top five most streamed albums on Audiomack.

The seven-track EP, which debuted last Friday, has made significant strides on various streaming platforms and continues to make waves around the world.

Kweku Flick’s King of Melodies is placed fourth on the Audiomack music charts, while Beyonce’s “Renaissance” is the fifth most streamed album on the streaming platform.

The seven-song project by the sensational Ghanaian vocalist has some nerve-racking tunes and is led by “King of Melodies,” a drill song that unravels Kweku Flick’s musical journey in the industry so far and was produced by Khendibeatz.

The EP’s second track, “Bosam Dollar,” addresses issues of money rituals, something attributed to successful young men, while the third track is a typical drill street anthem titled “High.”

The fourth track, “Body”, is a typical Highlife song fused with Afro-fusion instrumentals produced by Apya.

The fifth song, “Ewiase” which has already been released, has made waves across the country and beyond, while the sixth track, “Ewurabena,” would be enjoyed by lovers of Afrobeats.

The music prodigy finishes off the EP with “No Lazy Man”, a motivational tune that seeks to empower young men and women.