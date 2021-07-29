Kweku Greene releases a new live EP ‘shades of greene’

After two long years of fans and the industry waiting, Kweku Greene is finally back, freshly dependent on Horizon Records GH, and here with a brand new EP, ‘Shades of Greene’.

In a recent media interview, Kweku Greene explained what the new project is centered around.

“Shades of Greene is for everyone who believed in me and for those who doubted me as well. Life’s experiences have made me what I am today and has also inspired me to release this EP, shades of Greene to the world.

“It throws light on the diverse and unique styles of me, the artist. It is a five-track body of work with varying styles in Afro-fusion consisting of beautiful tunes and a voice that soothes”.

‘Shades of Greene’ starts off with the most vulnerable track, pon de road, where Kweku Greene recalls life’s hustle. It decimates falsehood and paints a picture of a perfect love story and the sacrifices that comes alongside with it.

Pon de road is then followed by ‘enough’ which fast forwards to the current state of affairs with regards to politics. It is a wake up call to politicians to honor their promises. ‘into you and falling follows distinctively. Whiles ‘into you’ talks about the exhibition of genuine affection to ones partner, falling on the other hand is a beautiful piece of work dedicated to lovers around the world.

The 5th on the list,

‘take me away’ talks about the dire situations one goes through in order to make a success out of a situation. The track describes life on the streets and how violent it can get.

With years of heavy anticipation built up by his loyal fans, this EP is just the start of more releases in the calendar year under review.