NEAfro-Fusion artist Kweku Greene has premiered the visuals for his first single ‘Famous’ Under Horizon Records Gh.

The highly-anticipated music video is rated as ” Topnotch” by music aficionados was under the direction of renowned video director PKMI.

With years of experience as a video director, PKMI gave a superb concept to inspiring lyrics resulting in a very classic and international production for the song ‘Famous’.

In ‘Famous’, video Kweku Greene talks about faithfulness; the act of staying by your man even when he’s broke rather than abandoning him and later hail him when he finally makes it.

Kweku Greene highlights the beautiful features of the African woman while professing undying love. Watch the video below and feed your ears, eyes, and heart with good music, join the train by downloading Kweku Greene songs on all the download portals: https://song.link/fhqvhkcfgjjw0

Source:SmileCelebs