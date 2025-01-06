Kwesi Appiah Urges Asante Kotoko to Win GPL Title as Tribute to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Kwesi Appiah, the Head of Sporting Affairs at Asante Kotoko, has called on the club to secure the Ghana Premier League (GPL) title as a tribute to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the life patron and key financier of the club.

The Asantehene has been a significant force behind Kotoko’s operations since the 2023/24 season, and Appiah believes that winning the league will be a fitting way to honour his investment.

Despite a rocky start to the 2024/25 season, which saw Kotoko lose four consecutive matches after an opening victory against Karela, the team has found its form in recent weeks. Kotoko has won four of their last five games and drawn one, accumulating 28 points and sitting in fifth place on the league table.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Appiah emphasized the importance of rewarding Otumfuo’s unwavering support by clinching the league title and securing a spot in African competitions next season. “I believe the coach knows he must do everything he can to ensure we go to Africa next season,” Appiah said. “Looking at the players we have now and the investment the King is making, it would be an honour to win the league and qualify for Africa next season to make him happy.”

The club’s last GPL triumph came in the 2021/22 season under Nana Yaw Amponsah, and with the team showing signs of recovery, Appiah is confident they can mount a strong challenge for the title. “So far, we are playing very well, and by God’s help, I feel that if we continue fighting, we will automatically win the GPL title,” Appiah added.

Kotoko will look to extend their resurgence as they prepare to face Vision FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the final round of games before the season’s first half concludes.