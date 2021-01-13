Kwesi Genie
Kwesi Genie

CDM record signee Frank Kwesi Boahene known by the stage name Kwesi Genie is set to release another mouth-watering tune on Friday 15th of January 2020 titled ‘VALUE’.

The artiste who has been incredible as far as music is concerned has been thought by many to be the next big thing to happen to Ghana and the continent as a whole. His hard work, consistency and flow are among the numerous features that can’t be ignored.

The Afropop artiste suggested that his new single; ‘Value’ is one song that will make many fall in love not only with his craft but his branding as well.

Kwesi Genie who is inspired by Kwadwo Antwi stated that he love being at the studio recording song everyday and that keep him going everyday.

He however pointed ‘Value’ out to be one of his favourite songs currently.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.