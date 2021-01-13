CDM record signee Frank Kwesi Boahene known by the stage name Kwesi Genie is set to release another mouth-watering tune on Friday 15th of January 2020 titled ‘VALUE’.

The artiste who has been incredible as far as music is concerned has been thought by many to be the next big thing to happen to Ghana and the continent as a whole. His hard work, consistency and flow are among the numerous features that can’t be ignored.

The Afropop artiste suggested that his new single; ‘Value’ is one song that will make many fall in love not only with his craft but his branding as well.

Kwesi Genie who is inspired by Kwadwo Antwi stated that he love being at the studio recording song everyday and that keep him going everyday.

He however pointed ‘Value’ out to be one of his favourite songs currently.