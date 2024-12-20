Kwesi Nyantakyi Denies Allegations of Spiritual Sabotage of Black Stars

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has strongly rejected claims made by Prophet Samuel Agyarkwah, also known as Akwankyerɛ Papa, that he is spiritually orchestrating the struggles of the Black Stars.

Nyantakyi, who led Ghanaian football from 2005 to 2018, dismissed the allegations as baseless and absurd.

In an interview with JoySports, Nyantakyi responded to the accusations, questioning how he could possibly engage in spiritual machinations to sabotage the national team. “The Black Stars does not belong to me; the team belongs to Ghanaians. How can I engage in spiritual machinations for the team to fail?” he asked.

The controversy began when Prophet Agyarkwah alleged on Mothers FM/TV that a former GFA president had used spiritual means to tie Ghanaian football to the Northern Region in a bid to block his successors from succeeding, ensuring that his own legacy remained unchallenged. “The truth is that Ghana football is under spiritual attack, which has caused its downfall,” the prophet claimed. “The reason is to block his successors from shining so that he will be remembered forever.”

Nyantakyi firmly rejected these claims, stating that during his tenure, he worked diligently to develop football in Ghana. He pointed out that his focus was never solely on the Black Stars but on the broader development of Ghanaian football. “In 2006, when we launched our football policy in Cape Coast, it was a comprehensive plan for the development of Ghana football as a whole,” he explained. “We consistently revised and implemented policies for governance, marketing, youth football, women’s football, player and referee development, among others. Was that about the Black Stars alone?”

Nyantakyi also highlighted the three-day summit held in October 2017 in Cape Coast, which brought together stakeholders to strategize for the holistic growth of football in the country.

In his response, Nyantakyi criticized self-proclaimed prophets who exploit football’s popularity to gain public attention. “Many of these so-called prophets seek fame by riding on the popularity of football. They peddle hogwash to capture public attention,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to Ghanaian football, Nyantakyi made it clear that he would never intentionally harm something that brings joy to Ghanaians. “Why would I sabotage something that brings joy to Ghanaians simply because I am no longer at the helm? Do I even have that power?” he asked. “I celebrate just like any other Ghanaian when the team wins and I feel sad when it loses a match.”

Nyantakyi urged Ghanaians to focus on finding solutions to the Black Stars’ challenges rather than entertaining baseless accusations. He pointed to global examples of continuity in football administration, such as FIFA’s progression without Sepp Blatter and CAF’s success without Issa Hayatou, as proof that football can thrive despite leadership changes.

“The Black Stars’ current challenges are not my doing,” he concluded. “It is a figment of someone’s imagination and it should not be attributed to me.”