Kwesi Nyantakyi’s Dismissal Affected Ghana Football – Speaker of Parliament

The speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumaila Bagbin said the current deplorable state of Ghana football is a result of the dismissal of the Former GFA Boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi through Anas’ indication.

Following the indictment of the former GFA Boss by the investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas of the Tiger IPI, Ghana’s football has not been able to regain its momentum, thus contributing to the poor performances of the senior National teams.

Given this, the speaker of Ghana’s Parliament in an inaugural ceremony of the newly elected executives of the parliamentary Press core, attributed it to the way we dealt with Nyantakyi’s issue not knowing we are dealing with the future of our football because he was a bright spot in Ghana’s football.

He asserted, “Is good, there is no doubt in being investigative but when we were able to bring down Kwesi Nyantakyi we also brought down Ghana football.

“ That was one of the brightest spots at FIFA.

He again added that having able representatives at FIFA also contributes to the good performances and well-being of both the National teams. Citing the Senegalese beautiful Fatia Samora’s FIFA general secretary role as an example and a reason for their football success.

He proceeded, “He was very respected and highly influential and Ghana football was at the top there. We thought we were only handling Nyantakyi we didn’t know we were handling our football as well.

Senegal is up there today because a whole secretary-general is a beautiful lady and you can’t beat her during elections. So, please leaders don’t stand alone, they stand for something symbolic for the country.

He again said that, though a leader should be criticized but not to an extent where the consequences will fall back affecting the whole public.

“You can criticize us, punish your children but don’t break their legs it will affect you and that’s where we are now and people are calling for the president to forgive Nyantakyi and bring him back to assist.

He finished his speech by stating that our good performance in Nigeria is a result of the introduction of our new technical team.

