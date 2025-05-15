Kwesi Pratt Argues for Digital-Age Governance in Constitutional Review

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt has called for a modernization of Ghana’s constitutional provisions regarding presidential duties, asserting that technological advancements have rendered physical presence obsolete for effective governance.

His comments come amid ongoing discussions about presidential succession protocols in the 1992 Constitution.

During a Metro TV appearance, Pratt contended that former President John Mahama or any national leader could competently govern from any location using digital tools. “President Mahama can be in Kosum Kaya and still govern this country,” Pratt stated, referencing contemporary communication platforms like Zoom and WhatsApp that enable real-time decision-making.

The seasoned analyst highlighted the constitutional document’s anachronistic nature, noting its drafting during an era when international calls required booking through postal services. “This constitution was written when we had to book calls to London,” Pratt remarked, emphasizing how legal frameworks lag behind technological capabilities. He cited the Speaker of Parliament’s recent remote participation in official duties as precedent for flexible governance models.

Pratt’s intervention adds intellectual heft to growing calls for constitutional reform, particularly regarding provisions designed for analog governance systems. His arguments challenge traditional notions of presidential presence while acknowledging the need for robust digital infrastructure to support remote governance.

The commentary emerges as Ghana prepares for potential political transitions, with Pratt’s observations inviting scrutiny of how 21st century technologies might reshape interpretations of constitutional requirements for national leadership.