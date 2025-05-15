Kwesi Pratt Calls for Constitutional Review Amid Succession Debate

Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt has reignited discussions about Ghana’s constitutional provisions, describing the 1992 document as outdated and in need of urgent revision to reflect contemporary governance realities.

His critique focuses particularly on ambiguities surrounding presidential succession and the document’s failure to account for digital-age governance possibilities.

During a Metro TV appearance, Pratt challenged prevailing interpretations about the Chief Justice’s role in presidential succession. “Nowhere in the Constitution is it stated that the Chief Justice can act in the absence of the President,” he asserted, referencing his thorough examination of Article 60. The veteran analyst maintained the Speaker of Parliament – and by extension the First Deputy Speaker – remains the constitutionally designated successor when both presidential offices are vacant.

Pratt’s more fundamental critique targeted the constitutional framework itself, drafted during Ghana’s early digital transition period. He contrasted the document’s analog-era assumptions with today’s technological realities: “When this constitution was written, international calls required booking at the Central Post Office. Today, a president can govern from Kosum Kaya using Zoom.” His remarks highlighted how remote participation by officials like the Speaker of Parliament has already demonstrated the viability of digital governance models absent from constitutional provisions.

The commentary arrives as Ghana faces increasing calls for constitutional reform from various sectors. Pratt’s analysis underscores how technological advancements have outpaced legal frameworks, creating potential governance gaps. His intervention adds weight to arguments for systematic review of succession protocols and operational assumptions that may no longer align with 21st century governance capabilities.

While acknowledging the constitution’s historical importance, Pratt’s critique invites reconsideration of how foundational documents might be updated to accommodate evolving concepts of presidential presence and digital-era governance requirements. The discussion has implications for ongoing debates about governmental continuity, especially as Ghana prepares for future political transitions.