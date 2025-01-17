Kwesi Pratt Criticizes President Mahama’s Comments on National Cathedral Involvement

Ghanaian journalist and editor of The Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, has raised concerns over President John Dramani Mahama’s recent remarks on the National Cathedral during a Thanksgiving service held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana with Randy Abbey, Pratt shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the project, which has generated significant debate.

Pratt expressed his support for the president’s directive to investigate the funding of the National Cathedral, acknowledging that such an investigation falls in line with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)’s mandate. “I cannot have any quarrel with his announcement that investigations into the funding of the project will be carried out,” Pratt remarked. He added that this is a necessary step to ensure transparency regarding the financial aspects of the controversial initiative.

However, Pratt voiced his disagreement with Mahama’s suggestion that the state could be involved in the future construction of the cathedral. He argued that opposition to the project stems from the secular nature of the Ghanaian state, which should not engage in the construction of religious monuments. “Many people thought that a secular state had no business building any religious monument. If some churches want to build a cathedral, let them go and build it themselves,” he stated.

Pratt further stressed that the state’s involvement in the cathedral project contradicts the principle of separation between religion and state, a stance that had been politically advantageous to the NDC in the past. He was particularly troubled by Mahama’s suggestion that the government could still be involved in facilitating the cathedral’s construction, even if it is not directly funded by the state. “The suggestion that the cathedral can be built with the involvement of the state is troubling,” Pratt remarked. While the president did not advocate for state funding, Pratt emphasized that state involvement in any form—beyond financial contributions—remains a point of contention.

Pratt’s comments reflect ongoing concerns regarding the National Cathedral project, with critics questioning the appropriateness of state resources and participation in such a religious initiative. His criticism also underscores a broader debate about the role of the government in matters traditionally left to religious institutions.