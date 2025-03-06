Kwesi Pratt Denounces “Childish Mischief” in ECG Privatization Debate

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt has fiercely rejected claims that he remained silent on controversial plans to privatize Ghana’s Electricity Company (ECG), slamming what he called a “deliberate distortion” of his longstanding opposition to the move.

The fiery rebuttal came during a heated appearance on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana this week, where Pratt accused the program’s own staff of peddling falsehoods despite possessing evidence contradicting their narrative.

“From day one, I have openly and consistently opposed ECG privatization. To suggest otherwise is not just inaccurate—it’s malicious,” Pratt stated, visibly irked by a prior segment in which a presenter allegedly claimed he had been silent on the issue. He revealed the show’s production team had been supplied with video clips of his past critiques of privatization plans before airing the disputed commentary, calling the oversight “either gross incompetence or intentional sabotage.”

The seasoned commentator, known for his unflinching political takes, dismissed the incident as “childish mischief” lacking clear motive. “What’s the endgame here? Who benefits from twisting public discourse this way?” he questioned, though he accepted an on-air apology from the show’s host, who acknowledged the misrepresentation.

Pratt’s outburst has reignited debates about media accountability and partisan bias in Ghana’s polarized news landscape. Critics argue such episodes erode public trust at a time of heightened sensitivity over ECG’s future, with the government facing pushback against privatization plans framed as necessary reforms. Supporters of Pratt, however, view the incident as emblematic of a broader trend where ideological opponents weaponize misinformation to discredit dissent.

Political analysts note that Pratt’s decades of activism against neoliberal economic policies lend weight to his frustration. “His position on state assets isn’t new—it’s principled and predictable,” said one Accra-based media watcher. “Falsifying his stance doesn’t just mislead the public; it undermines genuine debate on a critical national issue.”

As Ghana grapples with energy sector challenges and austerity pressures, Pratt’s clash serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes—and simmering tensions—surrounding narratives of economic reform.