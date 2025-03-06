Kwesi Pratt Dismisses “Fabricated” Govt Role Amid Political Speculation

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt has vehemently denied rumors of his alleged appointment as a Special Communications Advisor to President John Mahama, labeling the claims as “ridiculous” and politically motivated mischief. The speculation gained traction after Pratt joined a delegation from the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, led by Dr. Lio, for a routine courtesy visit to Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman last week.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Pratt dismissed the narrative as baseless, insisting the encounter was misrepresented by critics to undermine his credibility. “Since when does attending a courtesy call translate to a government appointment? This is the height of absurdity,” he fumed, accusing certain New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators of weaponizing the incident to stir public confusion.

The seasoned analyst, known for his sharp critiques of both major political parties, revealed he initially ignored the rumors but felt compelled to address them due to their viral spread. “I haven’t reacted because I don’t care about their games. But let me be clear: no one has offered me any role, and I haven’t accepted one,” he stated, adding dryly, “If they’re so obsessed with appointments, perhaps they should focus on their own qualifications.”

Pratt’s rebuttal targeted what he called the NPP’s penchant for “manufacturing crises” to deflect from substantive policy debates. “Who appointed these propagandists as guardians of truth? Are they more Ghanaian than the rest of us?” he quipped, questioning the motives behind the smear campaign. His remarks underscore deepening tensions in Ghana’s media landscape, where accusations of bias and misinformation frequently overshadow national discourse.

Political observers suggest the false claims align with a broader strategy to tarnish perceived Mahama allies ahead of the 2024 elections. Pratt, however, remains a contentious figure, having criticized successive administrations for policy failures. “This isn’t about me—it’s about muddying the waters so Ghanaians lose sight of real issues,” he argued.

While the Vice President’s office has yet to comment, the incident highlights the hyper-partisan climate engulfing public discourse. Critics argue such tactics erode trust in institutions, while supporters of the NPP defend their right to scrutinize government engagements.

For now, Pratt insists the matter is closed, dismissing the controversy as “childish antics” unworthy of further attention. Yet, as Ghana’s political theater intensifies, the episode serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes—and low blows—defining the road to 2024.