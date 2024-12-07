Kwesi Pratt Expresses Concern Over Land Border Closure Ahead of Ghana’s General Elections

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt has raised concerns over the temporary closure of all land borders in Ghana, a measure announced by the Ministry of the Interior to ensure the security and integrity of the December 7 general elections.

In an appearance on TV3’s Ghana Decides programme, Mr. Pratt questioned the rationale behind the decision, pointing out that many Ghanaians reside in neighboring countries such as Togo and Côte d’Ivoire and could be adversely affected by the border closure. “There are thousands of Ghanaians living in Togo and Côte d’Ivoire. What is this closure meant to achieve?” Pratt asked, expressing his astonishment at the move.

Pratt also expressed concerns about the timing and potential consequences of the decision, especially with just hours to go before the polls open. He warned that the closure could disenfranchise many eligible voters who may be unable to cross the border to participate in the election.

He further criticized the involvement of political party activists in security decisions, particularly highlighting that ministers with political affiliations are taking key security decisions. “We set up an election security committee headed by the IGP to distance political party activists from security decisions. This situation raises serious concerns,” he stated.

The Ministry of the Interior had announced the temporary closure of all land borders across Ghana starting from Friday night, with the closure set to remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The Ministry emphasized that the measure is intended to prevent any unauthorized movements that could disrupt the election process, urging citizens and travelers to comply with the directive and cooperate with security agencies.

While the closure aims to maintain order and security during the election period, critics like Pratt argue that it could inadvertently prevent legitimate voters from casting their ballots, raising questions about the balance between security and access to voting.