Kwesi Pratt NOT Fit to Unloose the Shoes of Dr. J. B. Danquah

Dr. J.B. Danquah was a politician with high pedigree, scholar, a lawyer, and statesman. Dr. J.B Danquah was a politician in pre and post-colonial Ghana.

Tphese attributes alone should command a degree of respect for such a personality, especially from someone who pride himself as renowned historian and journalist.

I’m directly referring to Mr. Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of The Insight newspaper.

Mr. Pratt, I believe you enjoy the title ‘senior journalist’ so much when it’s attached to your name on national television programmes? Note that this is done to signify the significance of your contributions to the journalism profession. But you know too well that you had not been in this profession without flaws. So should the young ones disrespect you for this reason? Or use disparaging words describe you?

If not. Why would you, for whatever interest, attack the personality of Dr J.B Danquah despite his contributions to this country as a politician, lawyer and statesman?

Winning or losing an election is not a determinant of greatness. So many people are national heroes without contesting or even winning an election.

Mr. Pratt, have you ever won election in this country before? On that basis, can we say that Kwesi Pratt is of no relevance or usefulness to nation-building of Ghana? Has Kwesi Pratt’s father or any family member ever won an election in Ghana?

No one has imposed Dr. J. B. Danquah on Ghanaians but the facts of our history still remains that, Dr. J. B. Danquah:

1. Plays instrumental role in Ghana’s independence and democracy.

2. Was a significant member of the “Big Six” just like Kwame Nkrumah was a significant member of the “Big Six” .

3. Contributed significantly to the human capital development of Ghana in the areas of Journalism, Activitism, and Education.

Equating Chairman Wontumi to J. B. Danquah is unfortunate comparison and very crèche.

Dr. J. B. Danquah is not equivalent to Kwame Nkrumah or Chairman Wontumi. He is a class of his own, and has significantly contributed to the independence journey of Ghana. The hatred of uncle Kwesi Pratt cannot override the contributions of Dr. J. B. Danquah to the political history of Ghana.

Issued by:

UP Tradition Institute