Kwesimintsim MP-elect Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman Supports Cholera Victims with Donations

Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman, the Member of Parliament-elect for the Kwesimintsim Constituency, has made an impactful start to his parliamentary duties with a compassionate visit to cholera victims at the Kwesimintsim Hospital on Friday, December 13, 2024.

During the visit, he donated GHC 5,000 in financial assistance and contributed vital hospital materials to support the facility in addressing the ongoing cholera outbreak. His actions reflect a deep commitment to his constituents’ health and well-being, showcasing his dedication to making a positive difference in the community.

The Western Region, particularly the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan and Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal areas, has been battling a severe cholera outbreak. As of December 7, 2024, there have been 789 suspected cases and 8 deaths, with more than 60 new cases reported daily. The outbreak is primarily linked to contaminated vegetables sold by food vendors, which have been identified as the main source of infection.

In response, the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) has imposed a ban on the sale of vegetables by food vendors in the region to curb the spread of the disease.

Amid this public health crisis, Lawyer Buckman’s visit to Kwesimintsim Hospital highlights his proactive approach to addressing local challenges. “As soon as I learned about the cholera outbreak, especially here at your facility, I immediately reached out to my chairman and executive to assemble a team to visit and assess the situation,” he said. “Although I have not yet assumed office, I felt compelled to come and gather firsthand information about the outbreak. I also wanted to offer our support, albeit modest, to help alleviate the situation.”

His donation comes at a time when the Kwesimintsim Hospital is struggling with the influx of patients. On December 12, 2024, the facility reported 19 new cholera cases and two deaths within just two hours. Dr. Osei Frimpong, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, expressed being overwhelmed by the volume of cases, noting that the hospital is seeing an average of 20 new cases daily. While some patients are discharged within a day or two, others require extended care.

Dr. Frimpong highlighted the hospital’s efforts to manage the situation, including acquiring additional mattresses with help from local institutions like Ahantaman Rural Bank, which donated 20 mattresses. However, he appealed for further assistance, noting that while antibiotics and free treatment for cholera cases are being provided, additional resources are still needed to effectively care for the victims.

Buckman’s donation is seen as a vital contribution to the hospital’s ongoing efforts. Dr. Frimpong expressed gratitude for the gesture, emphasizing the significance of the MP-elect’s support in helping the facility manage the outbreak. “Your generous donation today will significantly contribute to our efforts in combating this cholera outbreak. We’re delighted to see you initiate this collective effort, demonstrating your readiness to take on the responsibilities of your office,” he said.

This compassionate act has reinforced Buckman’s commitment to serving his community and underscores the importance of collaboration between elected officials, healthcare providers, and the public to address urgent health issues effectively.