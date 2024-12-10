Kwesimintsim MP-Elect Philip Fiifi Buckman Vows to Revitalize Constituency

Philip Fiifi Buckman, the newly elected Member of Parliament for the Kwesimintsim Constituency, has pledged to restore the community’s former glory by focusing on key areas of development.

In an interview on Omanbapa Morning with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, Buckman outlined two major promises for his tenure: creating job opportunities for the youth and spearheading significant development projects in the constituency.

“I had two major promises: jobs for the youth and development. That is my vision, and I have already begun consulting stakeholders on how best to implement these initiatives,” Buckman said.

Reflecting on his “historic” victory, Buckman emphasized the importance of preparation, teamwork, and connection with the people of Kwesimintsim. He credited his success to building a close relationship with constituents, ensuring they understood his plans and vision for the area. “I did very well to make sure that the love Kwesimintsim Constituency showed me was reciprocated,” he said.

Buckman’s win signals growing voter dissatisfaction with the governance of the outgoing NPP MP, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, who secured 13,176 votes in comparison to Buckman’s 15,801 votes (51.3%). The election results reflect a broader trend of the NDC reclaiming constituencies once held by the NPP, signaling a shift in political dynamics.

Looking ahead, Buckman appealed to all constituents to unite in the effort to restore hope and ensure development. “This is the time for the job, so we invite everyone from the constituency to join us with their intellect and all they can use to make the constituency develop,” he said.

In his commitment to accountability and transparency, Buckman reiterated his plan to hold local officials to account. “I said before the elections that when I win, I will summon Kojo Acquah because he has done a lot of shoddy work that he must answer to,” Buckman said, calling for the proper handling of mistakes and collaboration to solve problems in the constituency.

As the NDC seeks to rebuild momentum, Buckman’s leadership promises to bring a fresh approach to Kwesimintsim, with a focus on addressing the needs of the people and improving their livelihoods.