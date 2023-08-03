KWXD sings about heartbreak on new single ‘R.I.P’

US-based Ghanaian music artist KWXD is out with his very first single of the year, R.I.P His new single is a song written and performed by himself is a song about how two love birds have to call it quits on their relationship. The production for the song picks up pace for the most part, encouraging listeners to dance. This is deliberate because despite how sad the lyrics are, KWXD wants it to feel like a celebration of what’s to come, and having listeners dance to the song is a way of convincing himself that everything’s going to be okay.

KWXD, who originally goes by the name Christopher Oppong was raised in Accra, Ghana before moving to Boston Massachusetts for school. Music has always been an important part of his life even though he got a late start to making music at the age of 18. Being a rapper/ singer, he takes inspiration from an eclectic variety of sounds from the likes of Kanye West and Travis Scott, to Wizkid and J hus.