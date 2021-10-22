Kyei Mensah and Aduhemaa share uplifting new gospel single ‘Great God’

Ghanaian gospel singers, Kyei Mensah and Aduhemaa meld their majestic voices on new uplifting new single, accompanied with a video and it is all kinds of wonderful. Stream or download ‘Great God’ across all major digital platforms

With lots of new music coming out this week, Kyei Mensah and Aduhemaa’s ‘Great God’ is simply a standout. Its breathtaking vocals, lyrics and the rich AudioTemple production on show are constant in yielding an atmosphere packed with God’s might, presence and love.

‘’I wrote ‘Great God’ back in 2019 and in the emptiness of my heart. Writing this song was very therapeutic for me because at the time I was at my lowest,” says Kyei Mensah. “But God filled me with His Holy Spirit – I felt He was seated next to me whispering words into my ears. Throughout the song’s writing I had Aduhemaa in mind. I knew she would be the perfect fit and as you can already tell, her vocals really complimented the song’’, expresses Kyei Mensah.

“It is my prayer that this song will bring people to the realization that God is greater than our problems and those of the world at large. May we learn to cast our burdens onto Him and Him only. ‘Great God’ is a blessing and I know it will bless listeners immensely”, he added.

The gospel star has high expectations for ‘Great God’ having earned a ‘’Best Male Vocal Performance’’ nomination at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with his previous single ‘Take It All’. Aside its superb replay value, the new song also exudes an unmistakable divine factor which is guaranteed to anchor your thoughts and faith in God. The song was co-written by Nii Sowah, mixed and mastered by Nick Records.