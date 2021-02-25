Afrobeat sensation, Kyei Rocks sings about his slay queen girlfriend, Araba, whom he cheated on with her best friend.

What do you do when your girlfriend catches you butt-naked, banging someone else on the bathroom floor? According to Kyei Rocks, his woman, whom he represents with the local name, Araba, was a very serious slay queen who dated big men but got bored because she caught him on the bathroom floor with her own friend one Wednesday afternoon.

According to close sources who confirmed the story, he related that “if your woman is a slay queen who is also sleeping with other men to make ends meet – then ‘forget yourself’. That’s his entire, shameless strategy for handling confrontations over infidelity. ”

As a result, he decided to use that in a song titled “Dear Araba”. The pop music industry is sustained by matters of the heart. Blooming love failed love, unrequited love — there’s a song for every shade of romantic feeling. Naturally, there are also songs that explore the many facets of cheating. There are anthems from the betrayed, hell-bent on revenge. Other tracks are dripping with empathy.

Kyei Rocks, a former member of Dark Suburb and Afro Harmony, has recently released a new EP where he dedicated one of the songs to recount his guilt-ridden unapologetic situation with a slay queen. He called the song Dear Araba which we cannot confirm whether that is the name of the slay queen.

Kyei Rocks, a former member of Dark Suburb and Afro Harmony, has recently released a new EP where he dedicated one of the songs to recount his guilt-ridden unapologetic situation with a slay queen. He called the song Dear Araba which we cannot confirm whether that is the name of the slay queen.

All we know is that in explaining the situation, he only indicated that he would prefer to use the name Araba but as to whether that is the correct name, our team of investigative journalists would find out the veracity of the claim.

Kyei Rock – Dear Araba Lyric:

“Chaley see this girlyie

She no dey pect aaah

Instagram that be where she dey bed

Slay queen mmm she no dey work

Only sugar daddy cheque she wedge

But small cheat I cheat she vex

Aaaaah she vex

Small cheat I cheat she vex

Ooooh she vex”