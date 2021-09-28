La Palma Volcano Eruption Destroys Almost 600 Buildings

The volcanic eruption on Spain’s Canary island of La Palma has destroyed nearly 600 buildings, most of them residential, the EU’s Earth Observation Programme Copernicus reported on Tuesday.

The lava from the eruption has covered 258 hectares of land (638 acres), destroyed 589 buildings, and affected 21 kilometers (13 miles) of road.

On Monday morning, the volcano stopped erupting for several hours, before resuming with renewed force.

About 6,000 locals have been evacuated from the area since September 19.