La Polo Beach Club Backs Layoca Beach Soccer Club Ahead of Grand Finale

The management of La Polo Beach Club (PBC) has proudly announced their support for Layoca Beach Soccer Club as they prepare to compete in the grand finale of this year’s Ghana Beach Premier Soccer Competition.

The eagerly anticipated match is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, at the Ada Beach Arena, and Layoca’s remarkable progress to the finals has captured the attention of the local community.

In a statement, PBC expressed their commitment to fostering local talent and supporting the La community, which is home to both PBC and Layoca. “Layoca plays and trains at La Beach, which we also call home. It is only natural for us to back them as they aim for success. Their journey to the finals shows great potential, and we are proud to stand with them as they work to bring glory to our community,” the statement read.

The management of PBC also emphasized their long-term vision to support the club and further the development of the local area. “This is just the beginning. We are committed to helping Layoca grow and achieve even greater success, including the possibility of representing La and Ghana in international beach soccer competitions. Supporting Layoca is part of our larger vision to invest in the growth of our local community,” they added.

Layoca Beach Soccer Club’s Chief Executive, Mr. Davis Nii Amaa Ollennu, expressed his gratitude for the timely support from PBC. “PBC’s backing has come at just the right time. It has given us the strength and motivation to push even harder. We are determined to make history and bring the trophy home to La,” he said, highlighting the positive impact the partnership has had on the team’s morale.

Mr. Ollennu also urged other organizations in La to join the effort in supporting beach soccer. “Beach soccer is more than a game. It helps keep our youth active, off the streets, and focused on positive activities, while also keeping our beaches vibrant and clean. With more support, we can grow the sport, inspire discipline, and nurture talent among the youth,” he said.

Layoca’s journey to the finals has been nothing short of impressive, including a thrilling victory over last year’s champions, Cheetah FC, during the zonal championship. They will now face Havedzi BSC in a highly anticipated match that is set to showcase the potential of beach soccer in Ghana.

As part of their sponsorship, PBC has provided Layoca with new jerseys and financial support, reinforcing their belief in the team’s future success. PBC management also shared their hopes for the future of beach soccer in Ghana, saying, “We believe this is just the start of something much bigger. One day, we hope to see Layoca compete internationally, showcasing the talent and hard work that La Beach has to offer.”

With the competition on the horizon, PBC is calling on the La community and beyond to rally behind Layoca Beach Soccer Club. The partnership between PBC and Layoca represents more than just a sporting endeavor—it’s a commitment to empowering young people, promoting positive activities, and creating opportunities for the future of beach soccer in Ghana.