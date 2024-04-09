LaaMi: The Emerging Ghanaian Artist to Watch Out For

Introducing Rauhel Halidu Yakubu, better known by her stage name LaaMi, a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene. With her commanding voice, impressive vocal range, and unwavering commitment to driving positive change.

LaaMi’s journey in music began on the prestigious stages of some of Ghana and Nigeria’s top reality shows, including Stars of the Future 5, TV3 Mentor 6, and MTN Project Fame West Africa 7.0. These platforms served as stepping stones for her burgeoning career, propelling her into the spotlight.

LaaMi has graced events hosted by industry giants like MTN and GTV, alongside captivating audiences at esteemed lounges and weddings nationwide.

LaaMi’s musical repertoire boasts her latest single, “Izan Bakasaniba,” showcasing her dynamic talent. Collaborating with esteemed Ghanaian artists such as Okyeame Kwame, Iwan, and Blakk Rasta, she continues to elevate her craft and inspire audiences far and wide.

Beyond her musical prowess, LaaMi’s multifaceted abilities encompass crafting, culinary arts, content development, and beyond.

With a fervent dedication to effecting change, particularly among the youth, she harnesses her music and diverse skills as potent instruments for societal transformation. Her melodies not only captivate but also convey poignant messages that resonate with individuals from diverse backgrounds, making her a beacon of inspiration in the Ghanaian music scene.